Kelly Ripa reveals sneak peek at daughter Lola's living arrangement in London The aspiring singer is spending time abroad

Kelly Ripa recently paid a visit to her only daughter, Lola, in London where she's finally confirmed she's spending a year away from her parents who live in New York.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host documented her visit with husband Mark Conseulos, and let fans get a glimpse of where she's living during her extended break.

In an image posted by Kelly on social media, and also shared while presenting her show, Lola is kicking back with her mom's book inside an oppulent room adorned with floral curtains and upholstery.

She appeared to be in her parents' hotel room which was in stark contrast to the modern townhouse where they live in the Big Apple.

Lola also gave her parents a tour of her neighborhood, believed to be celebrity-studded Notting Hill - and she's already made fans there.

Kelly spoke to her co-host Ryan Seacrest about her visit and said Lola had taken them to all of her "favorite haunts".

Lola is loving life in London

They were then stopped while walking by a gentleman who described the 21 year old to them as "an absolute legend".

The proud parents clearly had a great time during their whirlwind weekend adventure but it didn't come without some struggles as they had to deal with jetlag.

Kelly shared a relatable trio of pictures amongst her travel snapshots, showing her struggling to stay awake as she sat in a restaurant with Mark and Lola.

Kelly and Mark were given a tour of Lola's new neighborhood in London

"Mom and dad with jet lag," the first picture was captioned, while the second - which saw Kelly with her eyes shut - was accompanied by the words "@instasuelos keeping me awake ish".

The third saw Kelly looking tired with her eyes still closed, alongside the caption: "Zombie". Kelly and Mark certainly made sure they made the most out of their time in London, despite suffering from severe tiredness.

As well as being shown around the city by Lola, they also took a trip to the famous department store Selfridges, and even reunited with their good friend Jake Shears, where they went to watch his new show, Tammy Faye, in the West End.

