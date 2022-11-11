Kelly Ripa has hilarious reaction to son being named one of the 'sexiest people alive' Michael Consuelos is the TV star’s eldest child

Kelly Ripa has responded to the news that her son Mark Conseulos has been named one of the “sexiest people alive”.

The TV star, 52, was told by Ryan Seacrest this week on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her eldest child, 25, features in People new ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue.

Her co-host’s revelation as he flicked through the magazine prompted the mother-of-three to exclaim: “Are you kidding me?" She reached across to grab the copy saying “give me this”, joking “you would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.”

Kelly then clocked the picture of him alongside his father, her husband Mark Consuelos, when he was younger. She added: “First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that.”

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Conseulos has been named one of the "sexiest people alive"

The presenter continued: “Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful.” With a cringed expression, she added: “I had no idea you were considered 'sexy'. I always found his father to be sexy."

She also shares daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin, 19, with her 51-year-old actor other half. In the magazine, Michael - who is also an actor - joked that his father wants him and is brother “to look like him".

He noted: "I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?' And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

