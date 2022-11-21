Exclusive: Jamie Oliver reveals sweet bond with his son over cooking as he shares festive food hacks The dad talks about passing on his cooking passion to his kids

Jamie Oliver has detailed his close bond with his son Buddy over their shared love of cooking in a holiday HELLO! exclusive.

For our Thanksgiving digital special starring Prue Leith on the cover, the chef has discussed passing on his passion of cooking to his kids as well as his top festive food hacks to inspire those who are celebrating on November 24.

Highlighting cooking as one of the most valuable skills to teach children, the devoted dad discussed how he got his kids involved in the kitchen from a young age.

Out of his brood of five kids whom he shares with his wife Jools Oliver, the TV star praised his son Buddy’s kitchen skills - although he admitted all the kids have had their moments of wanting to help him out.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jamie has spoken candidly about family, food and everything festive…

How do you get your children involved in cooking for special occasions and what do they like to help with?

Buddy is such an asset in the kitchen and he’s been getting amongst it since he was really little. His knife skills are getting really good now. He's always happy to help out, and to be honest, all the kids have had their moments.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy cooks up a storm in campfire video

Poppy and Daisy are out doing their own thing a lot now but when they were younger they'd always be picking herbs and helping with jobs here and there – Petal's the same. And River, well, if there's music playing and he can dance while he helps you, he's there!

Do you have any advice on how parents can get their children to fall in love with cooking from your own experiences as a dad and a chef?

I passionately believe that cooking is up there as one of the most valuable skills you can teach a child. The easiest way is to get them involved in cooking from an early age. When kids have ownership over their food, they’re far more likely to eat it.

Even when they were tiny, my kids used to get involved with simple jobs, such as mixing, they absolutely love it. If possible, get kids growing food too — if they have ownership over what they’re eating, they’ll be happier to eat it.

Most importantly, make food fun — if the kitchen gets a bit messy once in a while, so what! Help them to enjoy cooking and trying new ingredients. The worst thing you can do is to make food a battlefield.

What five genius cooking hacks would you advise for those cooking for lots of people on Thanksgiving?

Ultimately, successful cooking during the festive season is all down to planning and getting ahead of the game. What I would say is work ahead, batch cook, part-make meals, do desserts in advance so they're ready and raring to go, and stay calm!

I'm more interested in being time-smart and using the weeks and days before your parties and the big day just to be one step ahead of the game.

How can people still get nutrition and be healthy at Thanksgiving?

I'll be honest, during the festive season I'm not really thinking too much about nutrition. We're all probably eating quite healthy things in the mix – I do love a few colourful veggie side dishes – but generally eating too much food.

It's just about being a little mindful. If you're having a big lunch, go lighter at brekkie, get a walk in, enjoy yourself. Most sensible people succumb to the fact that the festive period is the ultimate in special occasions and should be treated as such.

Then we can all go into January with a fresh attitude, embracing more of the good stuff and getting that all-important balance back.

You always put a lot of thought into your Thanksgiving recipes that you share on social media and your website, do you celebrate the day and, if so, what does your menu look like?

Thanksgiving isn't a tradition in our house being British, but I do want to be able to provide loads of inspiration for those who do celebrate!

I wouldn't say I have a go-to menu for the festive season, there's certainly some big hitters that always appear on the table, but it's nice to mix things up.

The final chapter in my book Together is a blow-out alternative to the traditional Christmas Day roast that still has all the festive trimmings – think an epic mixed roast of rolled and stuffed pork belly, roast chicken and topside of beef all cooked in one tray!

Plus, a fantastic veggie crown, those all-important pigs in blankets (but with a twist), fennel gratin and so much more.

Special occasions, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas, are a good time to bring the family together, what's your recipe for success on these days?

Food has this incredible power to bring people together. When you're with people you love, and you can just relax and enjoy each other's company, see their reactions and have a good laugh together, that's what life is truly all about.

Food can be the perfect excuse to unite people. For an impromptu meal with family, I don't think you can go far wrong with a roast chicken, and there's so much you can do with them, so many different ways you can go on the flavor front.

Also, the oven does all the hard work, so that always helps. A nice cocktail or two for the grown-ups, and you're onto a winner.

