Jamie Oliver breaks down when he visits his shuttered restaurant with Davina McCall Chin up, Jamie!

Jamie Oliver and Davina McCall have visited the site of one of the famous chef's first restaurants, and poor Jamie was so overcome with emotion he couldn't help but break down in tears. The events unfolded on Channel 4's Jamie Oliver: The Naked Chef Bares All, a documentary that charts Jamie's varied 20-year career, from his critically acclaimed success right through to the collapse of his restaurant empire earlier in 2019, which resulted in 1034 redundancies.

Standing with Davina in the abandoned venue, Jamie said: "It is really eerie. It is like in the films when the bomb has gone off and everyone has to leave and everything is just left."

Jamie and Davina spoke about the show on Instagram

The chef also addressed the devastating decision he made to close many of his restaurants, saying that: "The staff got paid up to the date and I made sure of that. The hardest part was telling staff that they haven’t got a job anymore."

Jamie's latest cookbook is available to buy now

Needless to say, the show caused quite a stir on Twitter, with many of Jamie's fans tweeting their support. One wrote: "I know @jamieoliver divides opinion but you could really see his heartbreak about the restaurants collapsing. I think he 100% has the best intentions and I think he will be remembered for his impact on societal food issues and making cooking accessible." Another Twitter user who has worked directly with Jamie in the past added that: "#JamieOliver is the real deal. [He] cares deeply about the food and about doing good things. I wish him all the luck in the world."

It's certainly going to be a busy few weeks for Jamie, whose latest cookery book VEG hit stands earlier on Thursday morning. According to Jamie himself, the book has been in the making for a whopping eight years, and will contain lots of scrumptious meat-free recipes for dishes that include burgers, pies, curries and pasta – all in the name of a healthier planet!

