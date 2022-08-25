Jools Oliver delights with sweet family picture after husband Jamie revealed her 'scary' health battle The couple share five children

Jools Oliver is making the most of all her children being in one place this summer. Taking to Instagram Stories this week, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been uploading sweet family snaps from their outings.

One of the most recent pictures included two of Jools' daughters, Daisy and Petal, as well as little River "smothering" her with cuddles.

Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

"I am under there somewhere! Standard kids smothering [heart emoji] love it really," the doting mum gushed. Earlier on, she shared a snapshot of her eldest son, Buddy, paddleboarding along a river.

Jools and Jamie, who have been married since 2000, are doting parents to five children: Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and six-year-old River.

The update comes after Jamie revealed that Jools has been suffering with her health in recent years. He admitted that his wife of 22 years has been suffering from long Covid and she still struggles with the side effects of the disease after becoming very ill when she contracted it back in 2020.

Jools uploaded this sweet snap on Thursday

"She's had bad Covid and long Covid, so she's been really affected by it, sadly," he said. "She's okay, but still not what she wants to be." He added: "It's been two years. She finds it deeply scary."

Jamie further revealed that even specialist doctors have been unable to help Jools. "We're all over Harley Street like a rash," he told Mail Plus. "But no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in."

Despite Jools still struggling with the long-term effects, Jamie revealed it hasn't dampened her spirits. "She's been an absolute superstar," the star added.

