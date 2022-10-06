Jada Pinkett Smith set to tell life story with upcoming revelatory memoir The actress is opening up

Jada Pinkett Smith has never been one to shy away from candid conversation, and she's taking it to the next level with her upcoming memoir.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates Bald is Beautiful day with striking photo after Oscars controversy

People revealed that the actress will be publishing her currently untitled memoir with Dey Street Books, due for release in Fall 2023. Her husband Will Smith published one of his own back in November of 2021, titled Will.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

In a press release, it was shared that the book would dive into some of the deepest aspects of her life, spanning from her upbringing Baltimore to her marriage and motherhood.

It stated that the memoir "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

MORE: Exclusive: Jada Pinkett Smith helps The Crown's Rebecca Humphries share emotional gaslighting story

The book is set to be quite revelatory, promising a "no holds barred" approach to her life from the very beginning to her current level of fame.

"From the child of two addicts to a promising theater student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.

Jada's memoir will talk about her career, marriage, and family

"At the heart of this powerful book, are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself," it said, also detailing some "excruciating choices" that were made later in life.

A statement was also released by Carrie Thornton, editorial director and Dey Street Books VP, who said: "The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith.

MORE: Will Smith's ex-wife talks forgiveness in rare appearance with Jada Pinkett-Smith

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals exciting update in family as Red Table Talks kicks off new series

"At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves.

Will published a memoir of his own in 2021

"This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.