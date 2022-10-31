Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith mark double celebration involving daughter Willow The famous family are incredibly close

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had reason to celebrate on Monday, as they looked back on an incredibly memorable day in their lives.

MORE: Willow Smith reveals incredible adoption news in heartfelt message

The celebrity couple marked their youngest child's birthday, and proud mom Jada made sure to pay a special tribute on Instagram to honor Willow on her big day.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a throwback photo of Willow as a little girl, dressed as a witch.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Willow Smith goes for a dip in stylish bikini

Marking not only her birthday, but Halloween as well, Jada penned: "Happy Birthday to my favorite spooky girl in the whole wide world!!! It may be your 22nd Willoween but you are still my baby. Forever and for always."

MORE: Will Smith reveals his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden made a shock request

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

Will and Jada are also parents to son Jaden, 24, while the actor is also father to oldest son Trey, 29.

Willow is incredibly close to her famous family and has followed in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet photo of 'baby' Willow Smith to mark her birthday - and Halloween

She is a talented singer and made her musical comeback this year with a new album that was released at the beginning of October.

MORE: Willow Smith gets honest about personal struggle in heartfelt message to fans

READ: Jada Pinkett Smith praises daughter Willow Smith after latest achievement

Willow was more than happy with the news and shared a photo of the album cover on Instagram, alongside the caption: "no words can describe the gratitude and joy that I feel in this moment. swipe to see a real life representation of celebration."

The family have been making headlines this year, meanwhile, following Will's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March. The actor has since made a comeback on social media after apologizing to Chris - who he slapped across the face after the comedian made a comment about Jada's hair loss.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are doting parents

Will shared photos earlier in the month of a private screening of his upcoming feature film, Emancipation.

SEE: Will Smith's daughter is his double in remarkable new photo

MORE: Willow Smith embraces summer with waterside bikini video

The Men in Black star blew fans away when he took to Instagram to share a selfie with his A-lister guests who included Rihanna and her beau, rapper ASAP Rocky, Netflix comedian Dave Chappell and actor Tyler Perry.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.