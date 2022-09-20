Exclusive: Jada Pinkett Smith helps The Crown's Rebecca Humphries share emotional gaslighting story

Jada Pinkett Smith has been joined by British actress Rebecca Humphries for an episode of Red Table Talk, with The Crown star speaking out the devastating damage caused by years of gaslighting.

In 2018 Rebecca's then-boyfriend, comedian Seann Walsh, was competing on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK and was caught on camera kissing his dancing professional Katya Jones. Katya was married to another dancer, and Seann had been dating Rebecca for five years.

Rebecca claimed at the time that Seann had called her "nuts" when she had previously confronted him about his relationship with Katya, and has now revealed that she believes she "enabled" his behavior.

Jada was joined by her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris and asked Rebecca to paint a picture of their relationship, to which she shared that they were together for over five years and revealed that it was important that people realize the relationship had "moments of pure romance and tenderness and intimacy".

"But it was a cycle that on occasion took a darker turn. There were arguments and real moments of explosiveness, but then that would be papered with that tenderness and intimacy that would come back in."

She continued: "The feeling is like [if] someone pushes you off a 50-storey building and catches you a foot above the pavement and when they catch you, you go, 'thank you for catching me,' [because] it feels good to be alive."

"It is very intoxicating," Jada added to which Rebecca agreed, sharing: "When the darkness comes again you ride it out, because you're waiting for the next time you'll get caught."

Seann recently broke his silence, revealing on Prime Video show Backstage With Katherine Ryan that the backlash was "horrific, it was crazy."

"It's awful - I'm sorry. I'm still sorry now," he said.

Red Table Talk returned earlier in September. This week's episode is called, 'What is Gaslighting? Could It Be Happening to You?'

Taking to Instagram, Jada shared a photo of herself with Adrienne and fellow host, daughter Willow Smith, alongside the message: "@RedTableTalk is back Sept 7th with the impressive @JennetteMcCurdy to talk about her new book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died.' Hope to see you there."