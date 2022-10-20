Jada Pinkett Smith confesses she 'crossed the line' with Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about "crossing the line" with husband Will Smith's ex-wife during the early years of Will and Jada's romance.

Exclusive: Jada Pinkett Smith helps The Crown's Rebecca Humphries share emotional gaslighting story

Will was married to Sheree Zampino between 1992 and 1995 and they welcomed a son, Trey. Will and Jada began dating in 1995 after their divorce, and the two now have a "really nice sisterhood".

VIDEO: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

But speaking on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk next to Sheree, Jada admitted "it hasn't been easy along the way," as she shared a story about how she once tried to discipline Trey.

"I can remember some times that I really crossed the line. There was one time Trey had a playdate and he misbehaved. I was like, 'Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can't be behaving this way,'" Jada recalled.

But then Sheree shared her version, adding: "I literally walked in the house just to drop him off, and as soon as I walked in Jada was like, 'Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior,' and I was like, 'Go get his daddy, please. Why are you talking about what happens at my house over here? This behavior was at my house.'"

"It was a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy," Jada then added.

Jada and Sheree shared their story on Red Table Talk

But Sheree also praised Jada for wanting the best for Trey, with Sheree crediting Jada: "Your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him."

Jada, a mom to daughter Willow and son Jaden, has never been one to shy away from candid conversation, and she's taking it to the next level with her upcoming memoir, due for release in Fall 2023.

The book promises to be revelatory, promising a "no holds barred" approach to her life from the very beginning to her current level of fame.

Jada with Trey (far right)

"From the child of two addicts to a promising theater student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood," the press relese read.

"At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."