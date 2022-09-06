Will Smith's ex-wife talks forgiveness in rare appearance with Jada Pinkett-Smith Here comes another intense Red Table Talk!

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have been one of the most recognizable power couples in Hollywood for over two decades.

The two met in 1994 on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, going on to marry in 1997 and having two children together, Willow and Jaden Smith.

Before Will was married to Jada, though, he was married to Sheree Zampino, the mother of his first child, Trey Smith, from 1992 to 1995, and though their marriage was short lived, not only have they maintained a friendship, but Jada and Sheree get along too.

As the actress prepares to bring back yet another season of her show, Red Table Talk, she surprised fans when she revealed that one of the guests would be none other than her husband's ex-wife herself.

The star took to Instagram to share a clip for the upcoming installment, which included a teaser from the episode in which the two reunite.

As the trailer announced some of the upcoming guests, a preview of Sheree at the iconic red table is shown, and Jada announces her appearance, looking to the camera and saying: "Sheree… once the wife of Will."

The dramatic new season trailer

Then the video montage quickly cuts to a seemingly tense conversation between them, which teases they did not hold back.

"Do you think there's anything else we have yet to forgive each other for?" the mom-of-two asks, and Sheree is seen wiping tears from her face with a tissue paper.

Sheree has had nothing but praise for Will since their divorce

She then admits: "I'm having a whole moment, I'm sorry," which prompts the hosts to console her by extending her arm out to her.

Though the longtime couple met while the Academy Award winner was still with his ex-wife, and rumors quickly spread about infidelity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality has maintained they are not true, previously explaining: "Our marriage ended because we were so young… I left because I was unhappy. It's really that simple."

