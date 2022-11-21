Jennifer Lopez shares unbelievably romantic clip alongside new husband Ben Affleck - and it's so sweet The pair couldn't be more in love

It's safe to say the honeymoon period isn't over for Jennifer Lopez and her adoring husband Ben Affleck after the Jenny From the Block singer shared the most romantic clip beside her beau on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Marry Me star, 53, can be seen cuddling up to the He's Just Not That Into You actor, and they couldn't look more in love as they beamed for the camera. Jennifer also added the sweetest audio clip to the meaningful post.

The voice clip, which sounded like a child's voice, said: "Guys I did it! I've found the person who makes me the happiest I've ever been!"

Naturally, the touching update sparked a major reaction from fans of the Hollywood couple, receiving over one million likes and countless messages in the comments section.

Jennifer and Ben are so sweet together

One follower wrote: "This makes me so happy," alongside two love heart emojis. A second replied: "@jlo PLEASE IM BALLING LIKE A BABY." A fourth penned: "You deserve it!"

A third added: "BENNIFER FOREVERRR!!! #Love," alongside two love hearts.

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April.

The duo legally wed in Las Vegas in July before tying the knot in front of their family and friends in August.

The star shared teased her wedding updates on Instagram

The singer modelled two stunning bridal gowns for her surprise Las Vegas ceremony, followed by another three wedding dresses for their nuptials at Ben's lavish Georgia estate.

During their wedding reception, Jennifer put her musical talents to good use and serenaded her new husband with an original song.

The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

