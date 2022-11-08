Jennifer Lopez flexes supremely toned abs in tiny bustier as she defends life-changing decision with Ben Affleck The Jenny from the Block singer certainly left it all bare

Jennifer Lopez has had a magical time since getting married to Ben Affleck after rekindling their relationship, and she's ready to stand for it as much as needed.

The star appeared on the cover for Vogue's December issue, and looked absolutely stunning in the photos that were shared on social media.

The cover shot featured the actress dangling from a tree branch, pointed toes and all, in a flowing red dress with a large rose applique.

One of her statuesque looks that really made a statement, however, was one in which she was clad in an oversized leather jacket and floor-length skirt with a white bustier.

The fit emphasized her supremely toned abs that have come from years of action movies and performing, and with the wind machine in her hair, certainly made her look like quite the powerful figure.

And "power" is definitely the key word here, as it was what Jennifer used to describe her relationship with Ben, specifically when it came to taking his last name.

Jennifer looked incredible in her Vogue cover fashion shoot

Responding to an opinion piece published soon after her wedding that criticized her decision to take his name, she said: "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez.

"But my legal name will be 'Mrs. Affleck' because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

When asked if she instead ever wanted him to take her last name and go by "Mr. Lopez," she simply laughed it off and responded: "No! It's not traditional.

"It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person.

The actress opened up about marriage and taking her husband's last name

"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

