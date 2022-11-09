Jennifer Lopez gives rare insight into relationship with Jennifer Garner The star opened up about co-parenting

Beyond their rekindlement and marriage, little has received as much attention in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck's relationship as how the two get along with the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The two have proved that his children with her, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, love spending time with their new stepmother, proven so by them joining their luxurious honeymoon in Paris, France.

Now the singer is also proving that the love she has for her husband's children from his previous marriage is extended to the actress.

Speaking to Vogue for a cover story, where she did not hold back on speaking about Ben, her former relationships, and her children, she had nothing but praise for Jennifer.

She opened up about how the three have managed to blend their families, between her fourteen-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, plus Ben's.

"[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," the Let's Get Loud singer maintained.

J.Lo stunned on the cover with multiple looks

The three all live in Los Angeles, while Marc lives on the East Coast, and she told the publication it was a transition she was very meticulous about.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said, adding that: "They have so many feelings. They're teens."

All five kids got together during the couple's honeymoon

Still, he said: "But it’s going really well so far," explaining that: "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

She also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

