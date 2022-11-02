We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez brought the heat to social media once again as she shared more photographs of herself in her Intimissimi lingerie.

This time, the singer posed in a black lace set that she'd paired with satin matching pajamas while in her family home.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

She showed off the lace fabric and detailed work with the straps on her fit while letting her hair fall in loose waves behind her and holding a book that she'd been writing in.

However, she also included a nod to her husband Ben Affleck by zooming in on one of the photos to reveal that the diamond necklace she wore read "Mrs," one she'd flexed before as well.

"I've Been Thinkin'… comfy cozy writing session today," she captioned her photos, immediately receiving a barrage of flame and heart emojis, including one from Paris Hilton.

"Oohh Mrs Affleck," one fan commented, while another joked: "Been think about dropping an on the jlo, right?"

Jennifer's latest post featured a nod to her husband

A third said: "I am impressed to learn anyone writes in a bra," while a fourth gushed: "Completely mesmerized by how gorgeous you are."

The On the Floor singer gave fans another peek at some of her intimates as part of the brand she is now an ambassador for over the weekend as well.

She struck a pose in a white lace lingerie set with a sheer robe while sporting a nude lip, even flashing her megawatt smile in one of the pictures.

The ensemble she sported was from the Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, which she was named the brand ambassador for in September.

The star was announced as the brand ambassador for Intimissimi

Fans quickly began flooding her comments section with heart and fire emojis as one wrote: "THE MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE."

Another said: "You are gorgeous," while a third joked: "*frantically Googling how to be Ben Affleck*."

