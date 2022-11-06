Jennifer Lopez poses in see-through top and short-shorts - and Ben Affleck features too She's still Jenny from the block

Jennifer Lopez has had a legendary and even historic career, and is looking back at one of the most well-remembered phases of it.

The singer took to social media to share that she will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album This is Me…Then later in November and was kicking off a countdown to it.

She shared glimpses from the music videos for that era, including popular singles such as All I Have and Jenny From the Block, featuring the much-discussed steamy Ben Affleck cameos from when they first dated.

Alongside those, she also posted a series of unreleased stills from the cover shoot for the record, which featured her in a sheer ruffled shirt with a deeply plunging neckline, a knit beanie, and beige short-shorts.

Jennifer shared that in honor of the album's big milestone, it would be released on vinyl for the first time, and even talked of how it came up in conversation with her kids as well.

"It's crazy to see myself talking about showing my kids this album 20 years from then, and here we are!!!! So much has changed…I have changed…but some things have stayed the same.

Jennifer is counting down to 20 years of This is Me...Then

"Life is a poetically beautiful and sometimes broken road… #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN," she stated.

"Today is Day 1 of our #countdown to November 25th which is the 20th anniversary of when the album was released and to commemorate this anniversary, TODAY we release the album for the first time ever on VINYL…so let's go back in time together.

"Revisit the music and the love with me. Lots of surprises coming up til…then!!! #ThisIsMeThen."

Fans excitedly reacted to the announcement as one termed it: "My favorite JLO era!!" and another said: "How do you look EXACTLY the same as you did 29 years ago?"

The singer and actress shared unreleased photos from that era

The 2002 album, her third, was a commercial success and some critics even deemed it her strongest to date, selling over six million copies worldwide and becoming a top two hit in the United States.

