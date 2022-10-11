Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck mourn death of beloved friend during celebration of life event in Miami The two were there for each other as they paid tribute to the late business mogul

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a united front, sticking together through the not so happy times.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's favorite anti-wrinkle eye cream is 40% off on Amazon right now

The two were spotted out in Miami for a much more somber night out than their usual outings, as they attended a celebration of life event for a dear friend.

Among many other celebrities, the couple honored the life of the late J.R. Ridinger, the Market America CEO and prominent figure on the Miami social scene, who passed away on 30 August.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez wows fans in honeymoon bathtub video

MORE: Ben Affleck celebrates amazing news after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

The esteemed mogul, who was 63 at the time of his death, died of a pulmonary embolism while on a yacht in Croatia.

Jennifer paid tribute to him and his families the best way she knows how, by performing a song in J.R.'s honor at the event, which was held at the Faena Forum.

She also took to Instagram to express her condolences to the businessman's widow, Loren Ridinger.

J.Lo made sure to be right by Loren's side throughout the night

She wrote: "Strength, beauty and grace…My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez praises her parents for influencing her work 'grind'

MORE: Jennifer Lopez announced as the new face of Italian intimates brand

"Last night we celebrated JR's life and even through all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain… he would've loved it!! RIP JR…we got your girl…#UntilNextTime #TrueLoveNeverDies," the singer said.

The singer's twin child Emme was also in attendance

Loren made sure to maintain how much love both she and her late husband have always had for J.Lo, and she wrote back: "I love you so much. He loved you so much. Thank you for spending every night with me - of endless hours and tears with me. I will never forget it. Nor will he. I need you more than ever."

Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beats, plus Ja Rule and DJ Khaled were also in attendance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.