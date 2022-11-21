Exclusive: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb open up about exciting plans for Thanksgiving on Today The Today stars have such a fun job!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are counting down the days until Thanksgiving - one of their most exciting hosting gigs of the year.

The Today stars sat down to chat to HELLO! about the upcoming Thanksgiving special, which will be bigger and better than ever, especially as the crowds will be back.

The pair will be hosting the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade again this year, and opened up about the legendary event.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brave the pouring rain during live Today show

Savannah said: "The Thanksgiving Parade is just iconic and it's in its 96th year. And it's just one of those moments - and there are fewer and fewer of them, where everyone stops and does the same thing at the same time.

"I think 15million people tune into the Thanksgiving Parade and it's a way that we share a morning together. You're getting your meal ready or waiting to greet your family and it's on, and for us it's just a total privilege that's really so legendary and iconic."

Hoda agreed: "The crowds really make it. Seeing the parade on TV is really the best way to see it as you get every angle but when you're there in person there's a certain specialness that you can really only get if you're there.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will be hosting this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade again

"You watch the Broadway shows at Herald Square and you see the crowds... this is some people's once in a lifetime trip... it's really fun to see people who have waited for this moment lining the streets."

This year, the three-hour event will take to the streets in New York City once again, featuring over 28 floats, over 700 clowns and an array of musicians - to name but a few.

The Today stars last year with co-star Al Roker

Stars taking part this year include Jimmy Fallon, Joss Stone, Mario Lopez and his family, and Sean Paul. Broadway performances will include an opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl, as well as songs from Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise, and The Lion King, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The iconic Radio City Rockettes, meanwhile, will close out the event.

Hoda and Savannah were due to host the show with Al Roker once again, but Al is currently recovering in hospital, so is unfortunately unlikely to be there with them this year - no doubt he will still be cheering them on.

