Al Roker encourages viewers to conquer stress as he temporarily returns to show The NBC daytime show has a legion of fans

Al Roker is a popular Today star, brightening up the screens of many each weekday morning.

For the past week, the NBC host has been missing from the program, but made a surprise appearance alongside Hoda Kotb at the start of Monday's show, in a pre-recorded video segment dedicated to conquering stress.

Al, Hoda and several Today staffers went to visit New York City's Frequency Breathwork, to do a breathing class to help find their inner calm.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker's rise to fame

Al said ahead of the class: "People are looking for a different way to work now, maybe not the same eight hours a day, five days a week. Maybe we are looking for a new way to find peace."

Ahead of the class, Al admitted: "I find that whenever I've done these guided things I just end up falling asleep."

However, by the end of the class, the dad-of-three revealed: "I feel grounded, centered and extremely grateful."

Hoda said of the experience as she recalled it to her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie: "It was very emotional, it was weird. It was just breathing in and out. It's pretty profound...You feel just very calm like you've had a massage but better. When you figure out how to do it on your own, it's free - it's called air, check it out!"

Scientists say controlled breathing can reduce stress, increase alertness and boost our immune systems. @HodaKotb and @AlRoker put the theory to the test at a breathing meditation class. pic.twitter.com/2Stuoniqj5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2022

Al Roker tried to conquer stress in a new video segment with Hoda Kotb on Today

While Al appeared in the video recording on Monday's Today, he was absent for the Third Hour of the program, which saw Jacob Soboroff keep his seat warm alongside Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. Sheinelle Jones was also missing from Monday's show.

While Al wasn't on the live show, he made another pre-recorded appearance alongside Dylan, as they promoted NBC's new campaign, The More You Know, which focuses on raising awareness on protecting the environment.

Al Roker was missing again on Monday's Third Hour of Today

When Al isn't busy at work, the TV star loves nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. Al is married to ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, and is a doting father to three children - Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell - and Leila and Nick - who he shares with Deborah.

Al and Deborah became empty nesters in September when their youngest son Nick flew the nest, and documented the transition in their family on social media.

