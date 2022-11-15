Al Roker's latest job will leave you in awe - and it's for a very good cause The Today star is so talented!

Al Roker is not only a popular TV star, but he has many strings to his bow. What's more, in time for the festive season, the Today star has got a new job of sorts away from the show, which will delight his fans no end.

Along with hosting Today, Al has collaborated with Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center, which is opening its doors in time for Christmas tomorrow.

Al has collaborated with the bakery to create a tasty Pockets of Sunshine babka, which features a lemon cream that is folded into the bread's signature babka dough.

VIDEO: Today star Al Roker's career evolution

Al is known as "the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center" so it comes as no surprise that he is involved.

What's more, proceeds from the sales of the baked good will benefit Al's chosen charity, No Kid Hungry.

Al is incredibly busy balancing his hosting duties with his other projects. While he has had some time off Today of late, he made several appearances via pre-recorded video segments on Monday's show.

Al Roker has teamed up with Breads Bakery ahead of their new opening at the Rockefeller Center

One saw him and Hoda Kotb visit New York City's Frequency Breathwork, to do a breathing class to help find their inner calm.

In a video clip shown on the show, Al said ahead of the class: "People are looking for a different way to work now, maybe not the same eight hours a day, five days a week.

Maybe we are looking for a new way to find peace." He also admitted: "I find that whenever I've done these guided things I just end up falling asleep."

The Today star with wife Deborah Roberts

However, by the end of the class, the dad-of-three revealed: "I feel grounded, centered and extremely grateful."

While Al appeared in the video recording on Monday's Today, he was absent for the Third Hour of the program, which saw Jacob Soboroff keep his seat warm alongside Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

Sheinelle Jones was also missing from Monday's show.

While Al wasn't on the live show, he made another pre-recorded appearance alongside Dylan, as they promoted NBC's new campaign, The More You Know, which focuses on raising awareness on protecting the environment.

