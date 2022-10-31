Today's Jenna Bush Hager looks unrecognizable with super long hair transformation in epic new look The presenter looked wildly different

Jenna Bush Hager delighted fans with an incredible Halloween transformation on Monday.

Appearing on Today's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza, the 40-year-old TV anchor showed off her remarkable Celine Dion makeover featuring an embellished silver gown, pointed satin heels, an ornate sequin cape and a realistic honey-toned wig.

Jenna completed her mind-blowing transformation with a touch of Celine-inspired makeup comprising her trademark nude lipstick, lashings of mascara and sculpted cheekbones.

At one point in the show, Jenna took to the stage and performed the Canadian star's hit 1996 song, It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

Jenna donned a long blonde wig

"That was my voice," Jenna confirmed to her fellow anchors after the segment aired. "I'm sure I teased some people because I sounded just like Celine."

Praising Jenna's unrecognizable transformation, TV stars Jenna and Hoda Kotb took to Instagram to share a carousel of entertaining photos. Alongside the string of snaps, the presenting duo penned: "Ladies and gentlemen, @jennabhager as Celine Dion."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Nobody does costumes like the Today Show," whilst a second penned: "I'm so here for this!!"

The star gave it her all

"Beautiful, as always! But I think you look like Trisha Yearwood!" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Nailed it!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jenna's Halloween update comes after she shared an exciting career announcement. Adding to her existing book collection, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share details of her latest venture entitled The Wonderful World of Blue.

"I'm so excited to announce my latest children's book, The Wonderful World of Blue, which I wrote in partnership with @DawnDishWash," she enthused.

The mom-of-three has released a new book

"It is a FREE e-book that helps educate and inspire the next generation of wildlife heroes."

Jenna added: "Dawn is dedicated to creating a cleaner world for wildlife, and through this book we'll teach kids and parents how small, positive actions can have a big impact in helping protect the world we share."

