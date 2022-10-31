Today Show surprises viewers with live wedding ceremony featuring much-loved hosts The NBC daytime show went all out for Halloween!

Today Show viewers were in for a treat on Monday's show as the program participated in a special Halloween episode.

This saw everything from stand-out Las Vegas costumes from the co-anchors to many surprises along the way - including a wedding!

At one point in the daytime show, a young couple tied the knot live on air - and Jenna Bush Hager, along with Willie Geist, had very special roles.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager calls out 'floozy' texting her husband live on Today

Willie - dressed as Elvis Presley - officiated the wedding, while Jenna was responsible for the rings.

The couple, named Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard, looked delighted as they said 'I do' in front of the Today stars and fans watching both on the plaza and at home.

On Instagram, footage from the segment was uploaded after the show, alongside the caption: "What’s Las Vegas without a Vegas-style wedding? Couple Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard exchanged their 'I do's' live on the @todayplaza (officiated by none other than “Elvis” a.k.a @williegeist)! Cheers to the newlyweds!"

Today viewers were treated to a wedding live on the show - with Jenna Bush Hager playing a special role in it

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Many congratulations," while another wrote: "So cute, congrats!" A third added: "This is so wonderful."

All the Today stars went all out for their costumes for the annual Halloween show this year. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie transformed into Cirque du Soleil performers, even giving a performance in front of a live audience!

Craig Melvin, meanwhile, dressed up as Muhammed Ali, while Sheinelle Jones wowed as a Las Vegas showgirl.

The Today co-anchors went all out with their Las Vegas themed costumes - from Al Roker to Dylan Dreyer

Al Roker transformed into Sammy Davis Jr., while Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer doubled up as David Copperfield and his assistant. Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Celine Dion and performed as the award-winning singer too, while Willie Geist became Elvis Presley.

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker also stole the show, becoming Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding day.

