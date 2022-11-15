Dylan Dreyer steps away from Today studios to reveal much-anticipated news The NBC star had an important assignment of her own!

Dylan Dreyer is one of the Third Hour hosts on Today and has an adoring fan base as a result.

However, on Tuesday's program, the mother-of-three was noticeably absent from the show. Instead, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Jacob Soboroff held the fort, as Al Roker was also off.

Dylan had an exciting assignment of her own on Tuesday, and revealed her absence during the program as she appeared on screen via video link from New Jersey, both on Today and the Third Hour.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's baby video will be the best thing you see all day

The star was there to view some of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade floats ahead of next week.

"What's really amazing is that they are all built here in New Jersey," she explained, adding that they are then all folded up to be able to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel on the day of the parade.

Giving a look at some of the new floats for 2022, Dylan showed viewers a look at the Baby Shark float and balloon unit - the first of its kind, along with a Toys R Us float decorated with toys.

Dylan will be looking forward to Thanksgiving this year with her three young sons and husband Brian Fichera.

Get a first look at the 2022 @Macys Thanksgiving Parade floats! #MacysParade @DylanDreyerNBC reports live from New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/aB7mO5oY8X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 15, 2022

Dylan Dreyer was absent from Today as she was in New Jersey visiting the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade float factory

The couple are doting parents to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and live in a beautiful apartment in New York City.

Dylan has had a lot to be thankful for this year, as along with enjoying her growing family and working on Today, she also released her second book, Friends Through Rain Or Shine, following the success of her debut children's story.

At the time of her debut book release, Dylan - who had not long welcomed youngest son Rusty six weeks early - sat down to talk about the storytelling process while chatting to HELLO!.

Dylan with her Third Hour co-stars on Today - Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones

She explained that Calvin had been a huge driving force in the writing process. "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," she said.

She added: "It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

