Carrie Underwood has been setting arenas around the country on fire over the past few weeks while on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

The singer has just wrapped the first leg of the nationwide string of shows, and took to social media to share her gratitude for those who came out to see her.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's son goes all out for Halloween

She shared a video compilation of moments from the tour that featured some dazzling outfits, explosive performances, and even more explosive vocals.

The singer wrote: "Thank you again to all who came out to see us on the fall leg of the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour!

"We've been having so much fun! So many rhinestones! Can't wait to get back out there for more shows starting February 2023!"

A fan commented with: "Can't wait to see you next year!" while another said: "Sooooo ready for February! It's so exciting to finally say my shows are coming up soon!" and many others asked for shows in Europe as well.

The first leg of Carrie's tour has come to an end

The country star will get the opportunity to reunite with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Jacob and Isaiah at their Nashville farm home.

Carrie concluded the first leg of the tour on 19 November in San Francisco, giving her an over two month long break before returning.

She comes back for the second half of the tour with returning opening act Jimmie Allen on 2 February in Miami, concluding the tour in March 2023.

The first half of her promotional era for the album really came at the recent American Music Awards on Sunday, performing an aerial routine to her song Crazy Angels.

The singer performed at the American Music Awards on Sunday night

"Still flying high from last night at the @amas ! I love 'Crazy Angels' and I'm so glad we got to give her a little neon shine on the show!" she wrote on social media with snippets from the show.

