Jessica Simpson took to social media to share an intimate glimpse into a special family celebration involving her famous sister Ashlee.

The singer marked her eldest nephew Bronx's 14th birthday with a sweet photograph together, with the teen standing even taller than his aunt.

Jessica couldn't have been more proud of her young nephew, saying as such with her caption, while even sharing a shout-out to her sister.

"Happy 14th Birthday BX!!!" she wrote. "I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough [to] know you, love you and be loved by you.

"Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! @ashleesimpsonross you are my role model."

One fan commented on the picture with: "He looks like both of his parents," while another said: "Being an Auntie truly is the best!" and a third added: "Happy birthday BX! [Your] mom gave us life."

Jessica celebrated her nephew Bronx's birthday

Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson are themselves parents to three children, just like her sister Ashlee, who is married to Diana Ross' son, Evan Ross.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have since become parents to seven-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and two-year-old son Ziggy Blu. Ashlee shares Bronx with her first husband, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

The Pieces Of Me singer took to Instagram with her own loving shout-out for her eldest son, posting a selfie of the pair together.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy. Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom," she sweetly penned.

The 14-year-old is the oldest of Ashlee's three kids

Many were stunned to see how quickly Bronx had grown, as one of her followers wrote: "You have a 14 year old?!? You were just a teenage pop star," another said: "What happened to the little first grader?" and a third added: "Happy birthday BX ! Can’t believe he's all grown up."

