Jessica Simpson stuns in revealing sunset beach snap during 'sexy' Mexican getaway

Jessica Simpson knows how to get pulses racing, and she did just that on Wednesday as she shared a stunning photo of herself at the beach.

The snap, which soon garnered over 63,000 likes, shows the mother-of-three wearing a strapless cutout embellished swimsuit by Dolce & Gabbana and matching black sandals, with the sun setting just behind her.

Captioning the photo, Jessica wrote: "The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas."

Jessica looked stunning in the photo

Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Absolutely Beautiful."

"This suit!!!" wrote another, whilst a third added: "Forever admiring you, Jess!"

Some of her fans, however, were left perplexed over her choice of footwear – heeled sandals – and couldn't help but question her choice.

"Those shoes are definitely not practical for the beach. BUT you look amazing in the pic!" one remarked, whilst another wrote: "Come on… heels on a sandy beach. Girl… relax!"

A third joked: "Yep that's my go too shoes for the surf and sand lmao."

Jessica loves wearing heels and, in the past, has confessed to wearing them with sweatpants.

Speaking to PeopleStyle, the mogul admitted that she doesn't consider herself to be a style star because she's "normally in sweats".

"I wear sweatpants but I have to wear heels with them," she said at the QVC Presents 'FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala' back in 2016, adding that she has a "warehouse dedicated" to her footwear.

