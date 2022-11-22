Ahad Sanwari
After a strong finale with neck-and-neck competition, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas emerged victorious and claimed the Dancing with the Stars season 31 crown
Dancing with the Stars season 31 has ultimately come to a riveting end, with four finalists who've been at the top of the competition all season long.
MORE: DWTS' Derek Hough shares distressing health news concerning fiancée Hayley Erbert impacting season finale
In the end, after a strong round of performances and emotional moments, Charli D'Amelio and professional partner Mark Ballas eventually emerged victorious and walked away with the Mirrorball.
VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast
The episode featured two sets of performances from each finalist, with Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, plus Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy rounding up the top four.
Each pair performed one redemption dance, coached by the judges, while ending their run with a freestyle routine of their own choice.
TRENDING NOW: Sharon Stone reveals unlucky outcome following doctor's visit as she catches Covid
Overall quality and scores were high across the night, with Shangela and Wayne tied with an overall score of 76 out of 80, while Charli and Gabby each scored perfect 80s.
Charli and Mark won Dancing with the Stars season 31
Eventually, it came down to a verdict, with Shangela and Gleb taking fourth place, Wayne and Witney in third, leaving Gabby and Val as a very capable runner-up duo.
The season 31 finale was not just an eventful one, but also a historic one, as it was the last to feature DWTS legend Len Goodman.
RELATED: Is Shirley Ballas quitting Strictly to take on judging role on Dancing With the Stars?
ALSO POPULAR: Nicole Kidman cuddles up in intimate glimpse into family home in latest photos
The dance veteran announced during the semi-finals that this would be his last season of the show, immediately being inundated with a wave of love, support, and emotional tributes.
It also marked the swan song for Cheryl Burke, who had been a pro competitor on the show for 26 seasons, stepping away from dance to embrace other ventures.
The top four was quite evenly matched
Cheryl even performed a farewell dance with Pasha Pashkov and Louis van Amstel, receiving a standing ovation and a wave of appreciation as she thanked her DWTS family in tears.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.