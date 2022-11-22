The winner of Dancing with the Stars season 31 is… That was quite the finale!

Dancing with the Stars season 31 has ultimately come to a riveting end, with four finalists who've been at the top of the competition all season long.

MORE: DWTS' Derek Hough shares distressing health news concerning fiancée Hayley Erbert impacting season finale

In the end, after a strong round of performances and emotional moments, Charli D'Amelio and professional partner Mark Ballas eventually emerged victorious and walked away with the Mirrorball.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

The episode featured two sets of performances from each finalist, with Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, plus Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy rounding up the top four.

Each pair performed one redemption dance, coached by the judges, while ending their run with a freestyle routine of their own choice.

TRENDING NOW: Sharon Stone reveals unlucky outcome following doctor's visit as she catches Covid

Overall quality and scores were high across the night, with Shangela and Wayne tied with an overall score of 76 out of 80, while Charli and Gabby each scored perfect 80s.

Charli and Mark won Dancing with the Stars season 31

Eventually, it came down to a verdict, with Shangela and Gleb taking fourth place, Wayne and Witney in third, leaving Gabby and Val as a very capable runner-up duo.

The season 31 finale was not just an eventful one, but also a historic one, as it was the last to feature DWTS legend Len Goodman.

RELATED: Is Shirley Ballas quitting Strictly to take on judging role on Dancing With the Stars?

ALSO POPULAR: Nicole Kidman cuddles up in intimate glimpse into family home in latest photos

The dance veteran announced during the semi-finals that this would be his last season of the show, immediately being inundated with a wave of love, support, and emotional tributes.

It also marked the swan song for Cheryl Burke, who had been a pro competitor on the show for 26 seasons, stepping away from dance to embrace other ventures.

The top four was quite evenly matched

Cheryl even performed a farewell dance with Pasha Pashkov and Louis van Amstel, receiving a standing ovation and a wave of appreciation as she thanked her DWTS family in tears.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.