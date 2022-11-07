Jessica Simpson opens up about deep hurt and anxiety sparking fan support

Jessica Simpson opened up about her deep hurt and anxiety in a brand new Instagram post on Monday leading fans to rush to the star's support.

The 42-year-old singer got candid as she posted an intimate video of herself from her incredible studio, passionately singing her song Party of One directly into the camera. The star was surrounded by candles in the heartfelt clip.

Alongside the video, the mother-of-three penned an emotional message which read: "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal. As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough'.

The star also referenced her sobriety in the caption: "The most important thing I have learned through the last five years without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it[...]"

Jessica shared the emotional update on Instagram

Throughout the message, the star also explained that "grounding herself with her voice" helps her "feel compassion for the opinionated hate" that people "blurt out on social media" as well as generally in the media.

"Nobody is alone with that feelin' that I can promise you," she added. "I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you. I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself[...]

Finishing her words she said: "Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob mof my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the moving update. Jessica's sister Ashlee penned: "Love you."

One friend wrote: "preach!!!! Love you for always! #proudfriend," alongside a string of love hearts. A second added: "Jess you have the kindest purest soul. Miss you."

A fan added: "I love that you are human, Jessica and I wish others could allow you to be that. I’ve been sober for almost 6 years. I know how hard it is. Proud of you." Another penned: "I just hope you’re ok."

