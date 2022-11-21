Simon Cowell emotional as fiancée Lauren makes rare comment about his parenting of son Eric The X-Factor judge was in Park Lane

Simon Cowell's beautiful fiancée Lauren was captured in an emotional moment as she presented her husband with his Silver Heart at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday night at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 63, received the accolade for his 'Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy' and joined a glittering lineup of stars who were praised throughout the evening for their incredible creative contributions which have helped enrich the lives of millions.

WATCH: Simon Cowell reacts to fiancée Lauren's emotional speech

In Lauren's heartfelt speech, the doting mother-of-two star reflected on her future husband's impressive work, as well as his loving nature towards their eight-year-old son Eric. Holding back tears, she proudly said: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others - now I'm going to cry.

"It means so much to me as a mom for our son to have a father, and my elder son Adam to have a stepfather who is such an amazing role model in so many ways," she continued.

Simon was presented his award by his fiancée Lauren

Lauren looked as though she couldn't be prouder of Simon during the speech and beamed as she passed him his award.

Ahead of receiving his award, Simon and Lauren were pictured posing on the red carpet looking the picture of elegance, with Lauren posing up a storm in a beguiling burgundy dress crafted from plush velvet.

As for her hair, the brunette beauty opted to wear her long locks in sweeping curls that cascaded down her back. She completed her fabulous ensemble with an immaculate make-up look comprised of a blushed pink lipstick, brushes of rosy blusher and lashings of mascara.

Lauren got emotional over Simon's parenting of their son Eric in her speech

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, will donate its proceeds to Variety, the Children’s Charity which is one of the most trusted children's charities in the world.

Over the past 70 years, the organisation has given close to £1.6 billion in grants globally to help children who are disabled or disadvantaged, with hundreds of millions of pounds going to the 1.3 million disabled and 4 million disadvantaged children in the UK.

The organisation is also responsible for setting up their famous Sunshine Coaches which are specially adapted minibuses catering to SEND schools and other non-profit organisations working with disabled and disadvantaged children.

Simon was given his award alongside Gary Barlow, Strictly's Molly Rainford and supermodel Naomi Campbell who are just a small number of celebrities being recognised by the charity.

