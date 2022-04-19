Simon Cowell poses for rare photo alongside Lauren Silverman's grown-up son Adam The couple welcomed their first child together, Eric, in 2014

Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman threw the most impressive Easter party for their family and friends at their Los Angeles mansion – and it included a fun Easter egg hunt and a water slide!

Several of the lucky guests, such as Terri Seymour and Amanda Holden, couldn't help but share videos and photos from the occasion, and fans were treated to a rare family photo of Simon and Lauren alongside their two children, Eric and Adam.

The couple, who became engaged last year after eight years together, share a son Eric, eight, whilst 16-year-old Adam is Lauren's son from her marriage to Andrew Silverman.

In the adorable snap, which was taken in Simon and Lauren's garden, the four can be seen posing together, with Lauren positioned between Simon and Adam, and adorable Eric posing in front of his mum and brother.

The family looked happy as they posed for Terri at their LA mansion

"Thank you for a beautiful day @simoncowell #laurensilverman. Love you guys," Terri wrote across the image, shared on her Stories.

On her feed, Terri posted several more pictures and added: "Easter2022. The perfect Easter, bunnies and bubbles!"

In a video shared with her followers, Amanda, Terri, Simon and Robbie Williams' children can be seen running around in search of Easter eggs, each holding on to a basket.

Simon and Lauren were in good company over the Easter weekend

Another hilarious clip shows Simon overseeing the water slide and feeding back his thoughts to Amanda's youngest daughter Hollie and Terri's daughter Coco.

"Wow, that was almost a tie, you're getting quick you two," he can be heard telling the youngsters after their almost-synchronised slide down.

Terri shared several fun videos and photos from their day together

Amanda has also been documenting her time abroad, but on Tuesday, it was back to reality as she returned to work in London.

"Morning #Tuesday," she simply told her followers alongside a gorgeous photo of herself in a mini Karen Millen dress, which perfectly showed off her sun-kissed legs.