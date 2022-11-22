Michael Strahan overwhelmed with love as Good Morning America marks his birthday with hilarious video How wonderful!

Michael Strahan was left overwhelmed on Tuesday when his colleagues at Good Morning America honored his birthday with a brilliant video montage of his best moments.

"Thank you GMA," he simply captioned his retweet of the video, which saw him at one point pretending to be a pregnant woman, and at another point being called "old" by current NFL players. Other clips saw him twerking in the GMA studio, singing songs from A Star Is Born, and dancing in a blue-fringed shirt with the Dancing with the Stars judges.

Michael shared this video with fans

"Happy birthday Michael, many blessings to you," commented one fan as another shared: "Wishing you love,health and happiness on your birthday- and always."

It's been an emotional week for Michael as several days prior his friend Jay Leno was seriously injured in a gasoline fire when one of his many cars erupted in flames leaving him with burns on his face.

George Stephanopoulos was quick to reference the accident during the show and said: "We do wish him the best," as Michael quickly chimed in to wish him a "full recovery," and Robin Roberts followed by adding: "Full recovery. You're right about that, Michael."

Michael previously opened up about his bond with George in a rare interview with Associated Press, which celebrated the fact both George and Robin were the longest-serving news hosts on a network show.

Michael, Robin and George have worked together for five years

Discussing how he thought that George had changed over the years, the former NFL player said jokingly: "I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don't know if I can take credit for it."

George and Robin have been working together for 13 years on GMA, while Michael joined the show in 2016.