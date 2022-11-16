GMA co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos unite to share concerns for seriously injured Jay Leno They spoke out on-air

The Good Morning America hosts sent love and support for Jay Leno on Tuesday, when they opened up live on the show to wish him a swift recovery.

The star was seriously injured in a gasoline fire when one of his many cars erupted in flames leaving him with burns on his face.

George Stephanopoulos was quick to reference the accident during the show and said: "We do wish him the best," as Michael Strahan quickly chimed in to wish him a "full recovery," and Robin Roberts followed by adding: "Full recovery. You're right about that, Michael."

The former The Tonight Show host confirmed to Variety that he suffered an unfortunate injury and released a statement which read: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The GMA co-hosts often use their platform to send well-wishes or support to those who need it, famous or not.

Their chemistry on set is often commended by fans as they have close relationships on and off-screen too.

Jay Leno has been seriously burned in an gasoline fire

Michael previously opened up about his bond with George in a rare interview with Associated Press, which celebrated the fact both George and Robin were the longest-serving news hosts on a network show.

Discussing how he thought that George had changed over the years, the former NFL player said jokingly: "I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don't know if I can take credit for it."

The GMA co-stars are all close

George and Robin have been working together for 13 years on GMA, while Michael joined the show in 2016.

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

