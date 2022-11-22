Christine Lampard looks gorgeous in the sparkliest dress you'll see How gorgeous did the Loose Women star look?

Christine Lampard knocked it out of the park on Tuesday night when she arrived at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 in style.

PHOTOS: Christine Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion with husband Frank is so chic

The Loose Women star looked seriously stunning in a figure-hugging sequin dress, turning heads on her way into The Roundhouse in London. Christine flashed a beaming grin as she sashayed into the venue, showcasing her eye-catching midnight blue gown in all its glory. The bodycon dress boasted a halterneck style, highlighting her gym-honed upper body, and was cut to just above the ankle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

The wife of Frank Lampard accessorised with a pair of simple strappy stilettos in black and carried a cute little clutch bag.

SEE: Christine Lampard channels Meghan Markle on Loose Women - and it's uncanny

She wore her brunette tresses down in loose, tumbling curls and sported a glamorous beauty look, opting for a matte base with a sun-kissed glow.

Christine looked beautiful at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022

Also joining the Lorraine star at the event were the likes of singer Ellie Goulding, reality star Vicky Pattison and presenter Davina McCall.

The awards show celebrates the nation's healthcare heroes from hard-working frontline NHS staff to the ordinary people who have gone above and beyond.

The Loose Women star rocked a figure-hugging sequin dress

Christine previously opened up to HELLO! about her style, revealing she was making a conscious choice to try and be more sustainable.

RELATED: Christine Lampard shares candid insight into co-parenting stepdaughters Isla and Luna

She admitted: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now, instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy.

Christine looked beautiful as she posed on the red carpet

"I've got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.