Exclusive: Lioness Leah Williamson dishes on I'm a Celebrity's Jill Scott, meeting Prince William and life off the pitch

Professional footballer Leah Williamson made history earlier this year at the UEFA Women's Euros. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the 25-year-old sporting star opened up about her close bond with Jill Scott, her brush with royalty and life off the football pitch.

Since securing a triumphant victory against Germany in the Euros final, Leah has been working hard to support women in sport. On Thursday, the England captain unveiled an impactful piece of artwork depicting Helen Hardy, founder of Manchester Laces – the first inclusive women's and non-binary football club in Manchester.

WATCH: The Lionesses win Women's Euro 2022

"I believe that football should be available to all, and I think that Helen Hardy has provided that space… To actually be involved in this campaign is something so close to home. I'm very proud," Leah revealed.

Reflecting on her own experience, Leah divulged: "I was really lucky. I found those safe spaces for me. I played in the girl's team from the age of seven and joined Arsenal at nine. The support that Arsenal gave me was incredible. It's not about winning, it's about [creating] a safe space to enjoy the game, because if you lose that then you [can't] come back."

Leah unveiling Helen Hardy's portrait at Wembley Stadium

Regrettably, these safe spaces haven't always existed. The football star's mum, Amanda, had to pretend to be a boy when she was growing up. "My mum had short hair and she had to pretend to be a boy until somebody would rat her out," Leah explained.

"[She] had to start playing with women's teams because there weren't any girls' teams at the time. For her, she was okay with that, but for some people that's too big of a jump. A 13-year-old player playing with a 33-year-old woman... It's a big age difference."

Thankfully women's football has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, garnering the attention of senior royals such as Prince William. Following the Lionesses' sensational win, the future King did away with strict royal protocol as he warmly embraced each player.

Prince William congratulating Leah at the Women's Euro final

"[Prince William] was great, he came to watch a training session before we went into the tournament. We were singing God Save the Queen, so for somebody to come and show their support is lovely, and he was a great guy, actually."

When she's not representing England and Arsenal, Leah carves out time to relax and unwind. At the top of her list of binge-worthy shows is ITV's hugely addictive I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! And of course, Leah is rooting for former Lioness, Jill Scott.

In a candid confession, Leah revealed: "I'll be honest, I record it and then fast forward until I see Jill's face. I think she's been amazing. With Jill, what you see is what you get.

Lioness Jill Scott announced her retirement in August

"She's one of the best people I know in the whole world so I'm glad that everyone else is seeing that, and I think that how much she cares about people and the teamwork values that she has, I think they're shining through tremendously."

She continued: "She's always been the joker in the changing room. If I was in the jungle, I'd want someone like Jill to be around me. She's my winner!"

