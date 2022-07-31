Prince William and Princess Charlotte send good luck message to Lionesses ahead of Euro final - and fans are obsessed The duo took to social media!

Prince William and Princess Charlotte, seven, wished England’s Lionesses good luck in a very special message ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.

In a touching tribute posted on Twitter, William and daughter Charlotte spoke directly to the camera. The Duke said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.” The little Princess, who was cuddled up to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

Fans went wild for the heartfelt clip and left messages for the father-daughter duo in the comments.

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

The message is so sweet

One fan wrote: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it, good luck Lionesses." A second added: "Charlotte is the cutest. Come on @Lionesses you,can do it!"

A third wrote: "How adorable! She clearly has her daddy wrapped around her little finger!" A fourth replied: "Aww darling #PrincessCharlotte thank you and lovely to hear from you."

A fifth added: "Oh this is so adorable my heart can't take it! Best of luck to our incredible Lionesses," with two red love hearts.

Prince William will attend the match on Sunday

A sixth replied: "A lovely message and Princess Charlotte looks so cute. Good Luck @lionesses!"

The touching message comes just moments after the Queen's official Twitter account also shared a special video in honour of the Lionesses' big match against Germany. The page shared an impressive video of the military band standing outside Buckingham Palace for the Changing the Guard and played Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

Captioning the post was the message: "There was some special music at today's Changing the Guard #Lionesses @ArmyinLondon @England @Lionesses."

The palace has already confirmed that Prince William will be at Wembley cheering on England for the big match, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Duchess Kate and Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, four, will be in attendance.

