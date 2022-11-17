Where is Jill Scott's coffee shop? The I’m A Celebrity star runs her very own café The pro footballer is a contestant on the latest series

I'm A Celebrity star Jill Scott has been gelling well with her fellow famous contestants in the Australian jungle as part of this year’s star-studded line-up.

The sportswoman, 35, is best known for winning the European championship earlier this year with England's women's football team - and was previously awarded an MBE in 2019 for her contributions to the sport.

Where is Jill Scott's coffee shop?

However, away from the pitch, Jill - who announced her retirement from football in August - runs her very own coffee shop with her fiancée Shelly, the younger sister of former England star Rachel Unitt. The pair regularly work in the café together.

Their coffee shop is called Boxx2Boxx, after Manchester City player Jill’s position on the pitch as a box-to-box midfielder. It is located at 375 Palatine Road in Northenden, Manchester.

The couple opened the café - which serves hot beverages including flat whites, chai lattes and tea - in April 2021. As well as a thirst-quenching menu, they also run special weekly events including Wednesday walks and board game nights.

Speaking earlier this year to the Manchester Evening News, Shelly said: "Since the Euros have been on, obviously it’s very busy anyway if I’m being totally honest, but then when Jill is in the shop, it just goes completely manic, wild. Everyone wants to come down and chat and Jill’s got a lot of time for everybody.

Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt opened their café in April 2021

“I feel like everybody pulls together and comes in. Jill will come in once or twice a week, dependent on training and her availability, really. On the Euros, for the day that it kicked off, it went ballistic. We had to have like five staff in, there were queues out the door, everyone was just coming in, from all over the country though.

The café is closed on Mondays but open throughout the week from Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 3pm. They are also open on weekends from 10am to 3pm.

