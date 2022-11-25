Gillian Anderson wows in waist-cinching dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gillian Anderson attended the premiere of her latest film, The Pale Blue Eye, on Thursday, pulling out all the stops with her classy outfit.

READ: Inside Gillian Anderson’s feud with X-Files co-star David Duchovny

The 54-year-old shared photos from the occasion on Instagram, and her adoring fans were quick to flood the post with praise. "You look absolutely stunning," one wrote, while another commented: "Gilly, you are the most beautiful, generous and talented person in the world."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

Others expressed their excitement for the film and its all-star cast including Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall and Batman star Christian Bale.

MORE: Gillian Anderson looks incredible in strapless LBD during TV appearance

SEE: Gillian Anderson shows off bruised face in new photo

"Gillian and Christian Bale in the same movie. This is going to be brilliant," one follower enthused, while another said: "I LOVED this book and have high hopes for the film. The cast is certainly excellent."

Gillian pared her sultry dress, which had statement sleeves and showcased her toned waist, with strappy open-toe heels, showing off her deep red nail polish.

Gillian Anderson looked sensational at the premiere of her latest film

She wore her hair in a slightly disheveled updo and rocked smoky eye makeup to finish the look.

LOOK: Gillian Anderson looks fabulous in natural bikini selfie after birthday celebrations

The Pale Blue Eye is a horror mystery film, adapted from the 2003 book of the same name by Scott Cooper.

Gillian Anderson with her co-stars from The Pale Blue Eye

The film, which was made by Netflix, is set to be released on 23 December – something to look forward to watching over the holiday period!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.