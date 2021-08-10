Gillian Anderson looks fabulous in natural bikini selfie after birthday celebrations The Sex Education star is currently in Georgia

Gillian Anderson will soon be back on our screens in the hit Netflix show Sex Education, which will be available to stream from 17 September.

MORE: Salma Hayek commands attention in low-cut lace dress as she marks celebration

And ahead of the big release of the much-anticipated third series, the star has been enjoying some quality down-time.

On Monday, the award-winning actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself sunbathing in a polka dot string bikini, teamed with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sex Education's season three announcement!

The picture was posted after Gillian celebrated her birthday, which was made even more special after people donated to two charities of her choice at the request of the star.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son shares emotional post as famous family show support

MORE: Gillian Anderson breaks silence following split from The Crown creator

In the caption, the actress thanked everyone for their generosity and listed the charities that had benefited.

She wrote: "Thank you so much for all of my birthday messages! And a big thanks to everyone who donated to @sayes.mentoring, @womenforwomenuk and more on my behalf.

Gillian Anderson looked sensational in a bikini as she sunbathed

"That’s the best gift you could have given me!! xx G." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous!" while another wrote: "You look gorgeous and completely at ease." A third added: "Happy birthday you icon!"

MORE: Margaret Thatcher's biographer talks 'silly' inaccuracies in season four of The Crown

MORE: Gillian Anderson delights fans revealing natural hair in makeup-free photo

Viewers are looking forward to seeing Gillian reprise her role of Jean Milburn in the Netflix original.

Gillian is reprising her role as Jean Milburn in Sex Education season three

The star plays a sex therapist, who is the mother of Otis – the show's protagonist. Jean discovered she was pregnant at the end of season two, while fans are hoping that Otis will rekindle his romance with Maeve after leaving her a voicemail declaring his love for her.

MORE: Gillian Anderson makes rare red carpet appearance with daughter Piper

However, the final episode of last season left on a cliffhanger as Isaac, who also took a shine to Maeve, threw a spanner in the works by deleting Otis' message.

Gillian is an award-winning actress

In real life, Gillian is mom to children Piper, 26, Felix, 12, and Oscar, 14. In 2020, the star spoke to Vogue about her role as Jean and admitted that she had blocked her youngest two children from Instagram, but revealed it could change when Sex Education ends.

She said: "I've blocked my youngest ones from my Instagram account. When Sex Education ends, that might change. One is 11 and one is 13, and I'm pretty sure they still haven’t seen the show, or if they have they haven’t told me.

"With the new season about to launch and the fact that it will be a topic of conversation amongst their peers, you never know."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.