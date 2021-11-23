Gillian Anderson shows off bruised face in on-set snap The Crown actress stars in season two of The Great

Gillian Anderson has shared a picture of her face looking very bruised in a series of snaps from the set of The Great season two.

MORE: Gillian Anderson fans 'heartbroken' after spotting detail from new show

The Crown star took to Instagram to post a string of behind-the-scenes photos from the Hulu comedy-drama, which stars Elle Fanning as a young Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gillian Anderson impressed critics and fans with her role in The Crown

The images, including the one of Gillian’s reddened and bruised face, were captioned: "A nice little visit to the palace," to which Alistair Petrie, her Sex Education co-star, jokingly replied: "Consumption suits you."

Alongside her closeup photo were other images from the set, including one of her cuddling up to on-screen daughter Elle Fanning and another of Nicholas Hoult being playful and pulling a funny face.

The Sex Education actress plays Catherine’s mother, Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, in the series, which premiered in the US on Friday 19 November.

MORE: The Crown sweeps Emmy awards as Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson win

MORE: Sam Heughan posts steamy snap from film set - but Outlander fans aren’t happy

Speaking about joining the cast for season two, Gillian revealed that she wasn’t familiar with the show at first. She told Collider, "I was not familiar with the show. I got the scripts before I watched any of the episodes. After I’d read the first script, for episode seven, I was so taken with the dialogue and it was so clear what the level of humour was in the world that they were living in."

Gillian posted a snap of her bruised face

"I laughed so many times out loud. And then, I watched the first season. That type of irreverence is so right up my alley. It’s delightful to watch and it was a lot of fun to get to be able to say, “Yes, I wanna jump into this world because it really appeals to me.” That’s how it happened," she added.

For those who have yet to watch the series, it is loosely based on Catherine the Great’s rise to power and follows the Russian Empress in her youth and her marriage to depraved husband Emperor Peter III.

Gillian posted a series of snaps from set

The second series sees Catherine take her throne and focuses on her attempts to introduce the Age of Enlightenment to Russia. As well as preparing for motherhood, Catherine must battle her court, her team and her mother in a bid to liberate her country.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.