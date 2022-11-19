Princess Kate's mum Carole Middleton reveals 'dream has finally been fulfilled'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton has revealed she has finally achieved her career goals thanks to her latest Party Pieces range.

In her latest newsletter, the 67-year-old – who is the mother of the Princess of Wales – unveiled a stunning party decoration collection, with themes such as Shooting Star, Dino Explorer, Unicorn Fairy Princess and King of the Sea.

"I've finally fulfilled my dream of designing collections for the perfect party," she wrote. "Whether you're throwing a kids party or festive gathering, I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these party pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too!"

The vibrant and eye-catching decorations include balloons, gold backdrops, happy birthday garlands, colourful streamers, table runners and much, much more.

Mum-of-three Carole launched her business Party Pieces with her husband Michael Middleton after planning eldest daughter Kate's fifth birthday party and finding the partyware on the market lacking.

When Princess Kate and her brother and sister James and Pippa were older, Carole involved them in the business – in fact, the Princess of Wales was the one to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

Speaking to SheerLuxe, Carole spoke about juggling the demands of motherhood along with running a business when her children were younger. "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two," she said.

Carole launched her business Party Pieces with husband Michael Middleton

Last month, Carole revealed that her business had launched in America. Speaking about her launch overseas, the royal grandmother shared: "It's very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve.

"This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch."

This is the brand's first retail partnership outside of the UK and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. A statement said: "This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores.

"It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the UK, which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand."

