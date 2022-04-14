Gillian Anderson looks incredible in strapless LBD during latest TV appearance The First Lady star has a fabulous sense of style

Gillian Anderson never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and turned heads on Wednesday evening as she appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

MORE: Gillian Anderson looks incredible in bikini photo

The Sex Education star looked super stylish dressed in a strapless black gown by Bernadette, which was teamed with a pair of black heels.

The award-winning actress wore her blond hair up in a chic updo and opted for a natural makeup look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Re-watch Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

Gillian was on the show to talk about her Showtime series The First Lady, in which she portrays Eleanor Roosevelt.

MORE: Gillian Anderson fans 'heartbroken' after spotting detail from new show

MORE: Gillian Anderson shows off bruised face in new photo

During the chat, the star admitted to never having met a First Lady before, but that she had met President Clinton.

"I met Clinton, I met him when he was running for office the first time," she shared.

Gillian Anderson looked fantastic in a LBD

"It was lunch for him at somebody's fancy house in the Hollywood Hills. At the end of his speech, we created a line for him and he walked down the line and we got to meet him.

MORE: Salma Hayek commands attention in low-cut lace dress as she marks celebration

MORE: Gillian Anderson breaks silence following split from The Crown creator

"He holds your arm further up, slightly intimate little thing, makes eye contact and then moves on to the next person. Then he looks back at you," she added.

"I went home, this was in the days of answering machines, I literally thought that I was going to go home to a message from him," Gillian said.

The First Lady star opened up her new role to Jimmy Kimmel

"I did. It was that real." "Probably your answering machine was broken because he definitely called," Jimmy said.

MORE: Gillian Anderson delights fans revealing natural hair in makeup-free photo

MORE: Gillian Anderson makes rare red carpet appearance with daughter Piper

The X-Files star is in an all-star cast in The First Lady, alongside Viola Davis, who portrays Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Betty Ford. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine ahead of the show's release, Gillian opened up about what drew her to playing Eleanor.

Gillian has had an incredible career

"Eleanor Roosevelt was probably one of the busiest and most committed [and] active women. There were so many issues that she was entirely outspoken about, that she felt needed to be voiced regardless of what the backlash might be," she said.

"She really felt strongly that [she and Franklin] had a purpose—to right injustices on a level that even today almost feels unfathomable. They said they were going to do things, and they did things back then."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.