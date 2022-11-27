Kathie Lee Gifford reveals she spent Thanksgiving away from son and beloved grandson Frank The star lives in Tennessee while her son lives in Connecticut

Kathie Lee Gifford is incredibly close with her children, being a doting mom to Cody, 32, and Cassidy, 29.

Not only is she a loving mom to her two children, but this year she became a grandmother for the first time after her son welcomed son Frank Michael with wife Erika Brown Gifford back in May.

The tight-knit nature of the Gifford family made Thanksgiving somewhat bittersweet for the former host, who was unable to spend it alongside her beloved grandchild.

The star expressed just how much she missed being able to spend the holidays with Frank, who is named after her late husband Frank Gifford, after her daughter-in-law shared a sweet glimpse of the baby decked out in festive clothing.

Erika took to Instagram to share an adorable photo in which her son is seen wearing a too cute for words knit hat crocheted to be the face of a turkey, while he is adorably grabbing onto his foot and bringing it towards his mouth.

"Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full," she wrote, adding that: "Been gobbling this little [turkey] up every chance we get."

Frank's cute face isn't hard to miss!

"Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks," she endearingly said, and Kathie was quick to express her love for "Fwanks."

"Sheer perfection," she called him, adding: "Straight from Heaven's Gate miss you guys so much, but so grateful for all of our blessings."

The star is incredibly close with her children

After living and working in New York City for several decades, Kathie opted to move to Nashville, Tennessee in 2018, while her son stayed in the Northeast.

Though they may live in different states, Cody always has family near him, even if in spirit, as he lives in the family home in Greenwich, Connecticut his mom shared with her late husband, which Kathie told People in 2021 "makes me so happy."

