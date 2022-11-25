Jennifer Lopez shares incredible news after celebrating Thanksgiving with husband Ben Affleck Fans have been waiting…

Jennifer Lopez made her fans' dreams come true on Friday when she announced she's releasing a new album.

The singer, who married Ben Affleck earlier this year, took to Instagram to share the incredible news and reveal the name of the new album, This Is Me… Now, a reworking of her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then.

Not content with just sharing the news, JLo also revealed the track list, including one track named Dear Ben Pt II, a second part of the song Dear Ben, which was on her 2002 album, from when they were dating the first time.

JLo accompanied her announcement with a video that showed the cover of her This Is Me… Then album morphing into modern-day JLo – and fans could not contain their excitement.

"Another classic on the way," wrote one, while another commented: "I love you then and I love you now. Always." A third simply wrote: "Iconic."

This Is Me... Now is JLo's first all-new album since 2011

The track names hint that the album will look at the 53-year-old singer's journey to where she is now, with names including: "Not Going Anywhere" and "This Time Around".

This Is Me… Now is the mother of two's first album since 2011's Love – though she has released a Spanish album and several greatest hits CDs since then.

JLo's new album will land in 2023

The album is set to land in 2023, though Jennifer hasn't given an insight into exactly when.

