Michael Douglas looks tiny in new photos that surprise fans The actor is visiting Paris with his wife

Michael Douglas left fans shocked after sharing several photos of himself during a trip to Paris, France, with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Saturday to gush about meeting professional basketball star Victor Wembanyama, who stands tall at 2.19 m (over seven feet). "Fun night of [basketball] in [France] and so great meeting @wemby the future of the NBA! Thank you @metropolitans92 for having us!" Michael captioned the photos.

He was dressed in casual jeans, a blue jumper and a navy jacket as he posed next to Victor, who wore a black Nike jacket – and fans couldn't help but notice the height difference!

"Blimey is he standing on a box?!?!" asked one, and another added: "How tall is the guy on your right!" A third remarked: "Oh wow, he’s on the tall side."

Michael shared a photo with basketball star Victor Wembanyama

Michael's latest snaps come shortly after he shared another glimpse inside his Parisian getaway. Posing for a loved-up selfie with his wife Catherine, the 78-year-old Basic Instinct actor planted a kiss on her cheek and sweetly wrote: "Paris..Amour…J’adore."

They were inundated with kind words from fans which read: "Your smile says it all. Bless you both in Paris Catherine & Michael," and, "True love enjoy.. Beautiful people," while another added: "I'm so happy for the both of you."

The couple posed for a loved-up photo in Paris, France

The couple – who share children Dylan and Carys – are just days away from celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary after tying the knot on 18 November 2000.

They got married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in front of the likes of Sharon Stone, Jack Nicholson and Brad Pitt. For their star-studded big day, Catherine wore a stunning beaded Christian Lacroix gown, believed to have cost $150,000 (£110,000), and accessorised with a regal tiara.

Michael and Catherine are approaching their 22nd wedding anniversary

Back in June, Catherine shared rare throwback wedding photos in honor of Father's Day as she paid tribute to both her husband Michael and her own dad, David James Jones. They showed her looking striking in her lace gown as David walked her down the aisle.

