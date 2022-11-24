Tom Brady shares heartfelt photo of 'my baby' after unexpected family Thanksgiving The star took to social media

Tom Brady took to social media with a touching photo of his daughter, Vivian, nine, after celebrating Thanksgiving in a very unexpected way.

The football star, 45, posted the heartfelt photo on his Instagram Stories which showed the youngster riding on horseback for a candid photo.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks about his family

Captioning the post, he penned: "My baby," alongside a red love heart. The star and his former wife Gisele Bundchen, who share Vivian, shocked fans just a few weeks ago with news that they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple also have a son, Benjamin, 12, and Tom shares his eldest son John 'Jack' Moynahan with his ex partner Kathryn Bridget Moynahan. 12.

Despite Tom and Gisele's split, there were hints that the duo would reunite for Thanksgiving this year as Tom revealed that he will spend Thanksgiving with his family and the people who have "supported" him throughout his career as an NFL quarterback.

Speaking about his plans on Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, alongside co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, he said: "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family.

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable."

"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he said of his children.

Whilst there has been no update as to whether the pair have reunited for the holiday, on Thursday the star did share a clip sitting at the children's table during Thanksgiving with his TB12, 'family' in a new advert.

TB12 is the star's own fitness brand and captioning the video, he penned: "It’s all about how you feel" -@TomBrady…

"...From @TomBrady, @AG_TB12, and the entire TB12 family, thank you so much. Have a happy Thanksgiving — and don’t forget to hydrate while you dig in. #HappyThanksgiving."

