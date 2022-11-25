Shania Twain's appearance stuns fans in gorgeous all-black outfit The Queen of Me star was feeling thankful

Shania Twain has become a fashion icon to her fans, whether she's dressed to the nines on a red carpet or keeping it casual at home.

One thing they all agree on is that no matter what she's wearing, Shania always looks incredible, as proved by her latest Instagram post which saw her posing in a chic all-black outfit as she celebrated Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.

Shania opted for her usual cowboy hat and teamed it with a cozy sweater and skintight pants that made her legs look incredibly long and slim.

She added a pair of patent black boots and a wide smile as she shared her thanks for all the opportunities in her life right now.

"I'm taking this holiday weekend as an opportunity to pause, relax and have a bit of fun during my busy schedule," she began.

"I'm feeling very grateful for everything happening right now - getting to share even more new music with you all very soon, working on the creative direction for my Queen Of Me tour... the People's Choice awards... Beauty and the Beast(!!)... gosh, so much - I'm thankful I get to share this with all of you."

Shania's legs look never-ending

Many of her followers were quick to express how "thankful" they were to have their idol in their lives, while others were blown away by Shania's ageless appearance.

"You look amazing! Like 30 years old. Can wait for your new music," replied one. A second said: "You're still the one!!!" A third added: "Man! I feel like… you’re gorgeous."

Shania may have plenty to look forward to career-wise, but earlier this month she admitted she felt uncertain about her future after undergoing open-throat surgery back in 2018 as a result of her long-time battle with Lyme disease.

Shania is a fashion icon to her fans

Speaking with TalkShopLive ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Queen of Me, the singer shared her feelings about her potentially career-altering surgery and said she "may never be able to sing again" if her operation doesn't hold up.

"So that was a big decision," she said, adding: "For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery."

