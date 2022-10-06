Kathie Lee Gifford's latest photo with her baby grandson is too cute to miss Too adorable

There is nothing like a rainy and cozy day at home with family for Kathie Lee Gifford! She is basking in baby joy in her latest picture.

She gave the sweetest glimpse yet into life as a grandmother, sharing with fans how there was truly nothing better than spending a day cuddled up with a grandchild.

The television personality has two children, Cassidy Erin and Cody, with her late husband Frank Gifford, and in June her son welcomed his first child with wife Erika Brown, who they named Frank Michael after his father.

Kathie took to Instagram to share just how cuddly and enamored her grandson is with her, who appears in a photo totally asleep on his grandmother.

The beautiful family portrait sees the former Today host looking fresh-faced in a cozy knit robe, as her adorable grandson rests on her arms face down with a binky in his mouth.

The mom-of-two adorably has her hands full, as she also has a fluffy white dog sitting on her lap and posing for the camera.

What a cozy day at home

She captioned the snapshot with: "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love."

Fans were quick to gush over the heartwarming post, taking to the comments section to write: "The happiest place to be!!! Holding your grandson in your arms," and: "The BEST job ever- baby snuggler!!" as well as: "Sooo precious and beautiful. You make being a Grandmother look wonderful," plus another fan added: "That is a chair full of love. Nothing sweeter than a grandbaby."

Frankie was born on 1 June

Kathie has been a proud grandmother, or rather, "Bubbe," since the moment her grandson first arrived into the world.

She even has on her Instagram bio written out: "Eternally grateful Mama to Cody and Cassidy and "Bubbe" to Frankie, the sweetest little boy in the world."

