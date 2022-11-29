Harper Beckham pens emotional handwritten letter for brother Romeo – 'I love you with all my heart' The duo share a close bond

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter, Harper, paid tribute to her brother Romeo in the sweetest way on Tuesday.

Over on Instagram, budding footballer Romeo, 20, shared a glimpse of the touching handwritten note, neatly penned on lined yellow paper. It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football.

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

Harper cheekily signed off her letter with: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper," and embellished her sweet note with a string of red hearts.

Evidently overwhelmed by his sister's thoughtful gesture, Romeo captioned his snap: "Harperrrrr".

Romeo shared a photo of Harper's sweet note

This isn't the first time the siblings have showcased their tight-knit family bond. Back in August, the brother-sister duo donned matching beaded necklaces by celebrity-approved brand, IAN Charms.

Harper looked like the ultimate It-girl in her necklace which boasted white, yellow and red mushroom beads to match her brother's. Her statement piece also showcased a large pendant displaying a photo.

The sibling duo own matching necklaces

Romeo's touching update comes after the middle son of David and Victoria rekindled his romance with London-based model, Mia Regan. Paying tribute to his girlfriend, Romeo uploaded two new stunning photos of Mia in honour of her 20th birthday.

"Happy burfday gorgeous [red heart emoji] :) @mimimoocher," he wrote. His mother Victoria also paid tribute to the aspiring model, sharing a throwback picture from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. She said: "Happy birthday @mimimoocher kisses xx."

Romeo and Mia have rekindled their romance

Their fresh romance comes after the lovebirds went their separate ways earlier this year after dating for three years. They originally went ‘Instagram official’ in September 2019, before falling head-over-heels in love.

And in July this year, the couple called it quits after their hectic work schedules and long-distance relationship took its toll on the smitten duo.

