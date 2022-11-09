Romeo Beckham sparks reports he has reunited with ex-girlfriend: Details The 20-year-old has been active on social media

Romeo Beckham has been busy on social media recently!

The 20-year-old – David and Victoria Beckham's middle son – has sparked reports that he has rekindled a romance thanks to his recent activity.

Romeo has liked a number of recent posts from his ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, including a striking polaroid close-up that shows the model posing in a denim waistcoat and black bra.

In fact, Romeo's likes on Mia's page go back as far as the end of September.

Romeo and Mia dated for more than three years

Model Mia and Romeo dated for three years before their split. They went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple.

Long distance is thought to have taken its toll

But speculation of their split began in July when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

A source has said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

Victoria Beckham had an especially good relationship with Mia

It's no secret that Victoria had an especially good relationship with Mia, who frequently models her designs. In February this year, the pair were also spotted side by side on the front row at London Fashion Week together.

And so, despite Mia and Romeo's split, Victoria is still incredibly supportive of the 19-year-old, and frequently posts comments on his Instagram photos.

