Romeo Beckham confirms he's rekindled romance with 'gorgeous' Mia Regan - see photo The lovebirds are back on!

Romeo Beckham has seemingly confirmed he has rekindled his relationship with Mia Regan, just days after sharing a snap of himself being kissed by a mysterious lover who was out of shot.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old - who is the middle son of David and Victoria Beckham - uploaded two beautiful pictures of his girlfriend in honour of her 20th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and Mimi Reegan celebrate good news

"Happy burfday gorgeous [red heart emoji] :) @mimimoocher," he wrote. His mother Victoria also paid tribute to the aspiring model, sharing a throwback picture from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. She said: "Happy birthday @mimimoocher kisses xx."

In recent weeks, Romeo has liked a number of recent posts from Mia, including a striking polaroid close-up that shows the model posing in a denim waistcoat and black bra.

Trending in the UK: Everything Zara and Mike Tindall have said about baby number four

MORE: Romeo Beckham surprises with new picture of ex-girlfriend Mia Regan

The pair had another flirtatious moment last month when Romeo reshared a reel which featured Mia as she posed in a collaboration with the star's mum, Victoria.

Romeo shared this sweet tribute to Mia on Saturday

Victoria shared news of the exciting launch on her personal Instagram account. Alongside a promotional video, she penned: "MIA REGAN X VICTORIA BECKHAM. Exclusive drop at 10AM GMT tomorrow, available only at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street."

Model Mia and Romeo dated for three years before their split. They went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior. They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple.

Victoria Beckham also posted this snap

But speculation of their split began in July when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

A source has said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.