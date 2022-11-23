Victoria reveals Harper Beckham’s new grown-up handbag in unseen picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, Victoria Beckham shared a previously unseen picture of herself and her daughter, Harper, during their trip to Paris a few weeks ago.

The former Spice Girl and her 11-year-old daughter were pictured wearing black dresses and were both carrying Victoria's pouch bags from her coveted fashion line.

Harper's bag was smaller than Victoria's and is part of the new drop of bags coming to her website soon. Alongside the image, VB wrote: "Mummy and #HarperSeven in Paris! New Chain pouch size coming TOMORROW! Sign up to my email to be the first to know about the NEW Chain Pouch Bag."

The mother-of-four launched the bag in September and the website says of the arm candy: "With its generous size, envelope design and soft structure, the Chain Pouch bag is a tactile style.

Victoria and Harper with their matching bags

"In classic black, the gold-tone hardware makes for a striking detail, drawing inspiration from masculine watch straps and referencing the jewellery seen in VB’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. The front flap folds neatly into the strap, which also doubles a wristlet for versatility."

Chain Pouch Bag In Fuchsia Leather, £890, Victoria Beckham

Sharing a smouldering shot of herself up close while holding the bag, she said: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago.This is such an easy bag to wear with every outfit – I’m pairing mine with my new season v-neck midi dress in Steel Grey x VB."

Countless celebrities have been sporting one since then, including supermodel Karlie Kloss. Speaking of the style, Victoria explained to followers: She said: "My new MUST-HAVE bag of the season!! When designing my new leather bags, I really wanted to create something that was both beautiful and practical, but felt fresh, chic, and effortless – and the Chain Pouch bag does all of that. It’s my go-to for autumn, and comes in 5 easy-to-wear colours."

